KHP responds to several injury, fatal crashes caused by high winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to several crashes across the state during Wednesday’s high winds and storms.

The agency worked a total of 51 non-injury accidents, 20 injury accidents, and two fatal crashes that killed three people.

KHP said eight vehicles were involved in the first fatal accident. It happened around 12:45 p.m. in Grant County. Authorities said two people died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The other fatal crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in Haskell County. KHP said an SUV was stopped in the road and a semi-truck driver did not see them and rear-ended the vehicle. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

The SUV’s driver, Rocio Marieno-Sanz, 47, of Mexico, was killed, her passenger Jose Quinonez, 55, of Mexico suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Quinonez was not wearing a seatbelt.

A few of the injury crashes happened in Northeast Kansas.

A semi-truck with an empty trailer was headed south on US-75 in Shawnee County just before 6 p.m. when the strong winds lifted it off the ground. That caused the driver to lose control and the semi flipped, landing on its side. KHP said the driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

In Nemaha County, a vehicle left the road just before 12:30 p.m. and overturned due to the high winds. The driver was not injured and their passenger was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Then just before 4:45 p.m., a semi-truck overturned near Keene Eskridge Rd. in Wabaunsee County due to the winds. The driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.

You can find a full list of crashes worked by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday here.

