KDOT asks drivers to report missing signs after high winds took hundreds

FILE
FILE(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After high winds on Wednesday took hundreds of signs in western Kansas, the Kansas Department of Transportation has asked drivers to report any that may be missing.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says high winds across the state on Wednesday caused significant damage throughout the state. It said it wanted to alert drivers that winds have knocked down or sheared off traffic signs, including stop signs and other regulatory signs, mostly in the central and western parts of the Sunflower State.

KDOT said work began to replace the missing signs at the same time overall assessments began on the number of signs down. If anyone sees a sign that has been blown over or is missing, they should contact the department or send an email to KDOT#publicinfo@ks.gov with the highway name and intersection, the nearest town and county name.

The Department said repairs and replacement signs could take time. Areas that did not have signs affected have begun to provide materials and assistance, however, many lost or damaged signs will need to be ordered and produced.

KDOT said the sign problem is widespread throughout northwest and southwest Kansas. Hundreds of signs have been affected in every county to some degree. It has been estimated that 100 signs are missing and around counties surrounding Great Bend and about 100 signs are missing in north-central Kansas.

The Department said northeast and southeast Kansas had minimal losses and most of the missing signs have been able to be replaced in those areas.

