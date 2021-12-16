Advertisement

Kansas’s U.S. Legislators open doors to help after historic severe weather

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Legislators from Kansas have opened their offices and are ready to help residents after Wednesday’s historic weather event.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), as well as Congressman Tracey Mann (R-01), say after Wednesday’s fires and high wind storm ripped through Kansas, they stand ready to help residents and connect them with federal resources to help in their time of need.

“As we saw across Kansas yesterday, high winds and fires can have devastating effects on our people and our communities. Thankfully, our first responders have been active in monitoring road conditions, providing updates and responding to those in need,” said Senators Moran, Marshall and Representative Mann. “While for many the road to recovery will take time, our offices stand ready to assist, and we continue to lift up and pray for all those affected.”

Those needing federal assistance can contact any of the below offices:

Sen. Moran Hays OfficeSen. Marshall Salina OfficeRep. Mann Dodge City Office
1200 Main St., Suite 402204 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite 1100 Military Ave., Suite 203
P.O. Box 249
Hays, KS 67601Salina, KS 67401Dodge City, KS 67801
785-628-6401785-829-9000620-682-7340
DisasterAssistance@Moran.Senate.GovDisasterAssistance@Marshall.Senate.Gov

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE
Rep. LaTurner introduces legislation to remove restrictions from Health Savings Accounts
Great Overland Station
Shawnee Co. commissioners approve upgrades for dog park, Great Overland Station
FILE
Washburn School of Law to graduate youngest student in its history at fall ceremonies