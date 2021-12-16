Kansas’s U.S. Legislators open doors to help after historic severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Legislators from Kansas have opened their offices and are ready to help residents after Wednesday’s historic weather event.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), as well as Congressman Tracey Mann (R-01), say after Wednesday’s fires and high wind storm ripped through Kansas, they stand ready to help residents and connect them with federal resources to help in their time of need.

“As we saw across Kansas yesterday, high winds and fires can have devastating effects on our people and our communities. Thankfully, our first responders have been active in monitoring road conditions, providing updates and responding to those in need,” said Senators Moran, Marshall and Representative Mann. “While for many the road to recovery will take time, our offices stand ready to assist, and we continue to lift up and pray for all those affected.”

Those needing federal assistance can contact any of the below offices:

Sen. Moran Hays Office Sen. Marshall Salina Office Rep. Mann Dodge City Office 1200 Main St., Suite 402 204 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite 1 100 Military Ave., Suite 203 P.O. Box 249 Hays, KS 67601 Salina, KS 67401 Dodge City, KS 67801 785-628-6401 785-829-9000 620-682-7340 DisasterAssistance@Moran.Senate.Gov DisasterAssistance@Marshall.Senate.Gov

