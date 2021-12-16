Advertisement

Kansas National Guard deploys to help fight wildfires in western, central Kansas

FILE - Kansas Army National Guard sends the Blackhawk to assist fires
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Army National Guardsmen have been deployed to help fight wildfires in western and central Kansas that have been difficult to contain due to high winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Adjutant General’s Office says the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has deployed aerial assets from the Kansas Army National Guard and Kansas Forest Service to help with fire suppression efforts in multiple Kansas counties with active wildfires.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency on Thursday, Dec. 9, because of the elevated wildfire danger.

The Adjutant General’s Office said the National Guard will deploy UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to help local responders. It said the helicopters are equipped with collapsible buckets to draw water from sources to drop on areas difficult for ground crews to reach.

The Office also said Kansas Forest will have additional single-engine air tankers on standby along with ground resources.

On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16 and 17, the Office said there is still an elevated risk of wildfires throughout central and western Kansas.

“The winds yesterday made it difficult to get burning fires contained,” said Gov. Kelly. “Prepositioning firefighting personnel and equipment in western Kansas along with those assets responding will allow our aviation assets to quickly respond and keep Kansans safe. Local responders work heroically to respond when wildland fires threaten their communities and the state stands ready to back them up, if needed.”

The Office said the majority of the Sunflower State is either in an Enhanced Fire Danger outlook, Significant Fire Danger outlook, or Critical Fire Danger outlook/forecast. It said conditions throughout Kansas are dry with low relative humidity, gusting winds and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation.

“Much of Kansas is recovering from yesterday’s storms and wildland fires,” said Mark Neely, State Fire Management Officer, Kansas Forest Service. “The Kansas Forest Service is working with state and local partners to get fires under control and mopped up so that we can return to normal conditions.”

The Office said the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka has been activated to a partial level 2.

