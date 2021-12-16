K-State, KU football announce early 2022 signing period

(WIBW) - Kansas and Kansas State football have announced the newest additions to their teams during the early 2022 signing period.

The Wildcats inked 13 new players, 12 from high school and one community college prospect. The class is made up of seven players on defense and six on offense.

“We were trying to hit a little bit of everything,” head coach Chris Klieman said about the group. “The offensive line, we wanted to continue to build with some length there and getting some guys that are 6-foot-5-plus really helps us there. Then the linebackers, getting some height and some size at linebacker. Obviously, we just have 13 guys. We have more work to do, but we’re excited about these guys that signed early.”

Lance Leipold announced the addition of six scholarship players and two walk-ons on his first signing day in Lawerence.

Both schools plan to expand their 2022 class in the NCAA signing period in February.

KANSAS STATE

Drake Bequeaith, OL (6′6″, 260 lbs) Colleyville, Texas — GRAPEVINE

Jake Clifton, LB (6′2″, 210 lbs) Owasso, Oklahoma — OWASSO

Jalen Klemm, OL (6′6″, 260 lbs) Mars, Pennsylvania — PINE-RICHLAND

Sterling Lockett, WR (5′10″, 160 lbs) Leawood, KS — BLUE VALLEY

Brayden Loftin (6′5″, 210 lbs) Omaha, Nebraska — LEWIS CENTRAL (IA)

Colby McCalister (5′10″, 185 lbs) Houston, Texas — CLEAR BROOK

Garrett Oakley, TE (6′5″, 210 lbs) Columbus, Nebraska — SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Tobi Osunsanmi, LB (6′3″, 210 lbs) Wichita, Kansas — WICHITA EAST

John Pastore, OL (6′6″, 285 lbs) Erie, Colorado — ERIE

VJ Payne, DB (6′3″, 190 lbs) Buford, Georgia — BUFORD

Jordan Perry, DB (6′2″, 190 lbs) Jefferson, Georgia — JEFFERSON

Donovan Rieman, DE (6′4″, 225 lbs) Enid, Oklahoma — ENID

Kobe Savage, DB (5′11″, 205 lbs) Paris, Texas



KANSAS

Joey Baker, OL (6′4″, 250 lbs) Southlake, Texas — SOUTHLAKE CARROLL

Mason Ellis, S (6′2″, 188 lbs) Mulvane, Kansas — MULVANE

James Livingston, OL (6′7″, 275 lbs) Dexter, Michigan — DEXTER

Tevita Noa, TE (6′3″, 250 lbs) Salt Lake City, Utah — SNOW COLLEGE

Kaleb Purdy, S (5′10″, 170 lbs) St. Peters, Missouri — DESMET JESUIT

Ethan Vasko, QB (6′3″, 180 lbs) Chesapeake, Virginia — OSCAR F. SMITH

Kael Farkes, OL (6′3″, 240 lbs) Lenexa, Kansas — SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST

Grant Glasgow (6′1″, 180 lbs) Lawrence, Kansas — LAWRENCE



