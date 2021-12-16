Advertisement

K-State, KU football announce early 2022 signing period

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Kansas and Kansas State football have announced the newest additions to their teams during the early 2022 signing period.

The Wildcats inked 13 new players, 12 from high school and one community college prospect. The class is made up of seven players on defense and six on offense.

“We were trying to hit a little bit of everything,” head coach Chris Klieman said about the group. “The offensive line, we wanted to continue to build with some length there and getting some guys that are 6-foot-5-plus really helps us there. Then the linebackers, getting some height and some size at linebacker. Obviously, we just have 13 guys. We have more work to do, but we’re excited about these guys that signed early.”

Lance Leipold announced the addition of six scholarship players and two walk-ons on his first signing day in Lawerence.

Both schools plan to expand their 2022 class in the NCAA signing period in February.

KANSAS STATE

  • Drake Bequeaith, OL (6′6″, 260 lbs)
    • Colleyville, Texas — GRAPEVINE
  • Jake Clifton, LB (6′2″, 210 lbs)
    • Owasso, Oklahoma — OWASSO
  • Jalen Klemm, OL (6′6″, 260 lbs)
    • Mars, Pennsylvania — PINE-RICHLAND
  • Sterling Lockett, WR (5′10″, 160 lbs)
    • Leawood, KS — BLUE VALLEY
  • Brayden Loftin (6′5″, 210 lbs)
    • Omaha, Nebraska — LEWIS CENTRAL (IA)
  • Colby McCalister (5′10″, 185 lbs)
    • Houston, Texas — CLEAR BROOK
  • Garrett Oakley, TE (6′5″, 210 lbs)
    • Columbus, Nebraska — SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC
  • Tobi Osunsanmi, LB (6′3″, 210 lbs)
    • Wichita, Kansas — WICHITA EAST
  • John Pastore, OL (6′6″, 285 lbs)
    • Erie, Colorado — ERIE
  • VJ Payne, DB (6′3″, 190 lbs)
    • Buford, Georgia — BUFORD
  • Jordan Perry, DB (6′2″, 190 lbs)
    • Jefferson, Georgia — JEFFERSON
  • Donovan Rieman, DE (6′4″, 225 lbs)
    • Enid, Oklahoma — ENID
  • Kobe Savage, DB (5′11″, 205 lbs)
    • Paris, Texas

KANSAS

  • Joey Baker, OL (6′4″, 250 lbs)
    • Southlake, Texas — SOUTHLAKE CARROLL
  • Mason Ellis, S (6′2″, 188 lbs)
    • Mulvane, Kansas — MULVANE
  • James Livingston, OL (6′7″, 275 lbs)
    • Dexter, Michigan — DEXTER
  • Tevita Noa, TE (6′3″, 250 lbs)
    • Salt Lake City, Utah — SNOW COLLEGE
  • Kaleb Purdy, S (5′10″, 170 lbs)
    • St. Peters, Missouri — DESMET JESUIT
  • Ethan Vasko, QB (6′3″, 180 lbs)
    • Chesapeake, Virginia — OSCAR F. SMITH
  • Kael Farkes, OL (6′3″, 240 lbs)
    • Lenexa, Kansas — SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST
  • Grant Glasgow (6′1″, 180 lbs)
    • Lawrence, Kansas — LAWRENCE

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evening wind gusts
Severe weather rolls into NE Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child

Latest News

WIBW 13 Sports App Graphic
Local Athletes on National Signing Day
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
NFL considering change to its COVID protocols, could release update Wednesday
The nation's leading scorer in division 2 had a long road to Emporia and more.
Morning Sports
Emporia State's Tray Buchanan, left, and Kansas' Zach Clemence battle for a rebound during the...
ESU’s Tray Buchanan finds home after long journey