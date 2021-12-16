Advertisement

Residents asked to conserve water due to electrical issues at Junction City Water Plant

In an email notice from the Junction City Manager is asking all water users in Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and in Geary Rural Water District Water #1 to conserve water immediately.(WBAY)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are being asked to conserve water Thursday morning as city officials work to fix a problem at the Junction City Water Plant.

City Manager, Allen Dinkel, issued a notice that the plant had some electric problems.

Water users in Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and Geary Rural Water Dist. 1 are being asked to conserve water immediately.

Dinkel said the city is working to identify and solve the problem.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

