Residents asked to conserve water due to electrical issues at Junction City Water Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are being asked to conserve water Thursday morning as city officials work to fix a problem at the Junction City Water Plant.

City Manager, Allen Dinkel, issued a notice that the plant had some electric problems.

Water users in Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and Geary Rural Water Dist. 1 are being asked to conserve water immediately.

Dinkel said the city is working to identify and solve the problem.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

