High winds flip several semis across Northeast Kansas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As severe storms rolled through Northeast Kansas Wednesday, several semi-drivers experienced the high winds firsthand.
Nemaha Co. emergency leaders reported three separate trucks flipping over in the wind. They say no major injuries were reported.
Shawnee Co. also saw at least one truck tip over, right by Love’s Truck Stop near Hwy 75.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.