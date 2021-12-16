Advertisement

High winds blow down Whoville Christmas Tree at Blue Earth Plaza in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 68 foot tall Christmas tree at Whoville’s Manhattan Festival of Lights at Blue Earth Plaza display in Manhattan has been blown over in the wind on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews worked to secure the tree in place on its side until Thursday or Friday when they can assess the damages in less windy conditions.

Organizers with Whoville have confirmed the tree will not be put back up this season, as visible damage will take too long to correctly repair for the tree to be reassembled safely.

If you would like to make a donation to Whoville for the repairs of the tree, visit MHKFestivalofLights.com.

