Geary Co. sets burn site, drop off locations for tree limbs following severe weather

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. has set up three shelters to help those who remain without power, as well as a burn site for debris, after severe weather ripped through the area on Wednesday.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said it met with Geary Co. Emergency Operations, Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and other Geary Co. officials on Thursday morning, Dec. 16, to discuss damages sustained from the severe weather that ripped through the area on Wednesday.

As Junction City and Grandview Plaza residents have been asked to conserve water, Grandview Plaza has also gotten authorization from the State to set up a temporary burn site off of Witt Rd. for downed trees and limbs.

The burn site is only for Grandview Plaza residents and will be open later in the afternoon and is only for downed trees and limbs, no other debris will be accepted. Tree limbs and branches will also be accepted by trash pickup if the debris is laid on the curb the long way. Those in Junction City can drop off their tree limbs and branches at the old landfill on Southeast St. until 4 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said Geary Co. has set up three shelter locations for residents who remain without power. Shelter locations are as follows:

JC Naz 1025 S. Washington St. Junction City Hours of operation: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Fresh Start Emergency Shelter 136 W. 3rd St. Junction City Hours of operation: 24 hours

12th Street Community Center 1002 W. 12th St. Junction City Hours of Operation: 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.



