Ft. Riley man faces attempted first-degree murder charge for Tate’s Bar shooting

Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Chargers for the Ft. Riley man accused of the weekend shooting at Tate’s Bar have been upgraded to include attempted first-degree murder.

The Riley County Police Department says charges against Joshua Cummings, 20, of Ft. Riley, have been upgraded to attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery for the shooting at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville over the weekend.

RCPD said Cummings was issued a total bond of $1 million.

Cummings was originally arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Two 24-year-old men were injured in the shooting, one with a gunshot wound and the other with a concussion. Both were brought to Ascension Via Christi, and later the gunshot wound victim was air-lifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

A source familiar with the situation has told 13 NEWS one of the victims was a K-State football player.

