First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first official case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment the positive test came from a vaccinated adult in Franklin County.

Officials say the person had not received a booster shot.

“Since the Omicron variant was classified as a Variant of Concern, KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has been working to identify the variant in the state. Through genomic sequencing, they were able to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant in Kansas,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us.”

No other details about the individual have been released.

Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said two cases of COVID-19 that were being investigated as potential Omicron variants were found to be Delta variant cases.

