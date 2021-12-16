Advertisement

First Omicron variant case confirmed in Kansas

Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first official case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment the positive test came from a vaccinated adult in Franklin County.

Officials say the person had not received a booster shot.

“Since the Omicron variant was classified as a Variant of Concern, KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has been working to identify the variant in the state. Through genomic sequencing, they were able to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant in Kansas,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us.”

No other details about the individual have been released.

Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said two cases of COVID-19 that were being investigated as potential Omicron variants were found to be Delta variant cases.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

Topeka police officials on Thursday identified Jerome C. Vetaw, 42 of Topeka, as the man who...
Police identify man who was shot early Wednesday at south Topeka bar
Boil Order
Precautionary boil order issued for Junction City
One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-car collision early Thursday at S.W....
One taken to hospital after two-car crash in midtown Topeka
Deen Satterlee said power had been out at his home in Tecumseh for 18 hours by late Thursday...
After strong winds Wednesday, power still out late Thursday morning in Tecumseh