Fires break out in Riley Co. as high winds continue to move through the area

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD says several active fires have been reported as strong winds continue to move through the area.

The Riley County Police Department says there are several active fires in the county as strong winds continue to move through the area. It said there is also a strong smell of smoke and ash falling from fires west of the county as well.

RCPD said if a fire is seen, to call it immediately, however, if it is just smoke being smelled, there is no need to call.

Soldier Township Fire and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said residents there are also reporting a strong smell of smoke.

The Maple Hill Police Department said the smell of smoke is coming from a large wildfire in Ellis Co.

Kansans have been warned to not call officials unless a fire is actually seen.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.