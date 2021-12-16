Advertisement

Fires break out in Riley Co. as high winds continue to move through the area

FILE
FILE(Winterville Community Fire Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD says several active fires have been reported as strong winds continue to move through the area.

The Riley County Police Department says there are several active fires in the county as strong winds continue to move through the area. It said there is also a strong smell of smoke and ash falling from fires west of the county as well.

RCPD said if a fire is seen, to call it immediately, however, if it is just smoke being smelled, there is no need to call.

Soldier Township Fire and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said residents there are also reporting a strong smell of smoke.

The Maple Hill Police Department said the smell of smoke is coming from a large wildfire in Ellis Co.

Kansans have been warned to not call officials unless a fire is actually seen.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
FILE
Ft. Riley man arrested for Sunday shooting at Tate’s Bar

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
The Topeka Public Schools central office picks a family each year to adopt and help out during...
USD 501 adopted a family to assist this holiday season
West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
The Topeka Public Schools central office picks a family each year to adopt and help out during...
USD 501 adopts a family to help during the holidays