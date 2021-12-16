Central Topeka fire most likely caused by electrical circuitry failure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire on Thursday morning in Central Topeka has been found to be accidental and most likely due to a failure in electrical circuitry.

The Topeka Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at 1903 SE Washington St. just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Upon arrival, crews said they found smoke coming from a single-story home. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the original home.

TFD said two people were home at the time of the fire and were able to self-evacuate before crews arrived.

The Battalion Chief has indicated the cause of the fire was accidental and more likely than not associated with an electrical circuit failure. About $1,000 is estimated to have been lost in structural damage.

TFD said smoke detectors were found in the home but were not in working condition.

