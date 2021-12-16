Advertisement

Central Topeka fire most likely caused by electrical circuitry failure

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire on Thursday morning in Central Topeka has been found to be accidental and most likely due to a failure in electrical circuitry.

The Topeka Fire Department says crews responded to a structure fire at 1903 SE Washington St. just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Upon arrival, crews said they found smoke coming from a single-story home. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the original home.

TFD said two people were home at the time of the fire and were able to self-evacuate before crews arrived.

The Battalion Chief has indicated the cause of the fire was accidental and more likely than not associated with an electrical circuit failure. About $1,000 is estimated to have been lost in structural damage.

TFD said smoke detectors were found in the home but were not in working condition.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from the powerful weather that tore through northeast Kansas Wednesday night.
Photo Gallery: Northeast Kansas storm damage
Emergency crews respond to the Frito Lay factory in Topeka after strong winds rip siding off...
Strong winds rip wall off Frito Lay plant as severe weather moves through Kansas
FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall purchased for over $6 million at auction
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE
Rep. LaTurner introduces legislation to remove restrictions from Health Savings Accounts
FILE
Kansas’s U.S. Legislators open doors to help after historic severe weather
Great Overland Station
Shawnee Co. commissioners approve upgrades for dog park, Great Overland Station
FILE
Washburn School of Law to graduate youngest student in its history at fall ceremonies