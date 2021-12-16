Advertisement

After strong winds Wednesday, power still out late Thursday morning in Tecumseh

Deen Satterlee said power had been out at his home in Tecumseh for 18 hours by late Thursday...
Deen Satterlee said power had been out at his home in Tecumseh for 18 hours by late Thursday morning, with no sign on when it would be restored. Crews were working to restore power to thousands of Kansans who lost electricity in Wednesday's storms.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite being without power for 18 hours, Deen Satterlee still had a smile on his face.

The 82-year-old Tecumseh man said strong winds knocked out power around 5 p.m. Wednesday at his house. The power remained off just before noon on Thursday.

Yes, his house was cold and getting colder.

But he and his wife, Donna, were making the best of the situation.

Satterlee and his wife, Donna, found their house at 5010 S.E. 4th Terrace getting so cold late Thursday morning that they were sitting in their car to keep warm.

He and his wife headed to Topeka for a bite of breakfast around 8 a.m., in hopes the electricity had been restored by the time they returned.

But such was not the case.

Satterlee, along with other Tecumseh residents and thousands of other Kansans, remained without power Thursday after storms packing strong winds rolled through the Sunflower State.

Just before noon on Thursday, Satterlee said he was waiting for his son to bring a generator so he could at least keep his refrigerator running.

A large tree branch had come to rest on an electrical wire behind the Satterlees’ residence, but he said that wasn’t the cause of the widespread power outage that had affected the entire Tecumseh community.

Meanwhile, temperatures had plunged from the 60s to the 30s by Thursday after the storm system moved through the state.

With power out in town, officials from the Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450 canceled school on Thursday at Tecumseh North Elementary School, 314 S.E. Stanton Road.

Satterlee said he called Evergy power, but had no idea of when electricity might be restored to his home and the other residences in Tecumseh, a community located about 5 miles east of Topeka off US-40 highway.

Satterlee said he was told support crews likely would be coming to Kansas from other states to help restore power after thousands in the Sunflower State found themselves without electricity.

