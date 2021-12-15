Advertisement

Woman injured when vehicle hits pole in west Topeka parking lot

A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered early Wednesday when...
A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered early Wednesday when her vehicle struck a light pole in a parking lot in the 2000 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered early Wednesday when her vehicle struck a light pole in the parking lot of a west Topeka business.

The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Authorities said the woman’s vehicle hit a light pole in the parking lot outside the Michael’s store at 2040 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Additional details, including her condition, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Two young females were injured after a car they were in left 53rd St, went down a steep...
Two people injured after car flips down steep embankment
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child
FILE
Ft. Riley man arrested for Sunday shooting at Tate’s Bar
FILE
Two Topekans behind bars after police find pounds of marijuana, thousands in suspected drug money

Latest News

Crews were responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the 7600 block...
Crews responding to single-vehicle crash south of Topeka
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka shooting
The free-throw shooting contest drew 550 kids to compete this year.
Manhattan's Hoop n' Holler contest winners are this week's Good Kids on 13
Rogelio Garcia
Osage Co. arrest drunk driver after pursuit