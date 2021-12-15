Woman injured when vehicle hits pole in west Topeka parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered early Wednesday when her vehicle struck a light pole in the parking lot of a west Topeka business.

The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Authorities said the woman’s vehicle hit a light pole in the parking lot outside the Michael’s store at 2040 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Additional details, including her condition, weren’t immediately available.

