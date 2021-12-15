Wednesday forecast: Record warmth with dangerously strong winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot going on today from record warmth to extreme winds and fire danger threat as well as a risk for storms.

Very high confidence of strong winds today with gusts mainly between 50-70 mph with a lower but not impossible chance to get maximum gusts 70-80 mph whether it’s within a t-storm or not.

There is lower confidence on how much cloud cover there will be which will factor into how warm it’ll get (low-mid 70s vs mid-upper 70s) and also may factor into the likelihood of storms developing. The storm chance is low and there is also the possibility nothing develops at all but IF storms do develop there is a slight chance between 2-4pm with a higher chance from 4pm-7pm. By 7pm any storms should be east of the WIBW viewing area. Wind will be the primary hazard with a very low risk for a brief tornado. Rain will be less than 0.10″ and again most spots will likely be completely dry keeping the dry streak a month and counting.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 24 Record High Today: 70 (2002) (WIBW)

Today: May have some sun at times especially this morning with more clouds this afternoon. Slight chance of storms this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 70s. South winds shifting more to the southwest this afternoon, gusts 50-70 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds SW/NW with gusts still up to 40 mph this evening, less than 20 mph especially after 2pm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Highs remain in the 50s Friday before a dry cold front pushes through Friday night which will keep highs in the upper 30s-low 40s Saturday and it won’t get much warmer Sunday. There does remain uncertainty on how cold Saturday night will get which would factor into Sunday’s high.

Next week looks to remain dry with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s. Christmas Day is still trending dry with highs near seasonal.

Taking Action:

Strong south winds are expected today: Sustained winds 25-40 mph are likely with gusts anywhere from 50-80 mph. Highest wind gusts will likely be toward north-central KS this afternoon. Avoid driving long distances in high profile vehicles, stay away from windows and don’t be surprised by power outages. The fire danger threat is very high to extreme: Highest toward central KS. Outdoor burning is not recommended and for most of northeast Kansas burn bans are in place as any fires that start will be extremely difficult to control. The storm risk today is conditional: IF storms do develop, highest risk is between 2pm-7pm. The storms will be fast moving with wind the main hazard although a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall will likely be less than 0.10″ with a low chance of getting between 0.10″-0.20″. There’s also a scenario NOTHING develops.

