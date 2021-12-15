Topeka Salvation Army receives big boost for youth boxing program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is receiving a big boost to help fund its boxing program for young people.

AT&T awarded the nonprofit with $10,000 to help fund the Three-Shields Boxing program. The program started in the fall of last year, and has seen about 65 youth enrolled in the program so far.

Classes are taught by Rep. John Alcala and Topeka Police officer Will Lister. They say participants learn emotional control and the importance of physical fitness, along with basic boxing skills.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7:30pm at Topeka Salvation Army. You can enroll by calling 785-233-9648.

