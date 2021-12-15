Advertisement

Topeka Salvation Army receives big boost for youth boxing program

First responders and the Topeka Salvation Army teamed up to teach children life lessons through...
First responders and the Topeka Salvation Army teamed up to teach children life lessons through boxing. Kids gathered for a class training session Monday, August 23, 2021.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is receiving a big boost to help fund its boxing program for young people.

AT&T awarded the nonprofit with $10,000 to help fund the Three-Shields Boxing program. The program started in the fall of last year, and has seen about 65 youth enrolled in the program so far.

Classes are taught by Rep. John Alcala and Topeka Police officer Will Lister. They say participants learn emotional control and the importance of physical fitness, along with basic boxing skills.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7:30pm at Topeka Salvation Army. You can enroll by calling 785-233-9648.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership December Business Unwind is hosted by Vaerus Aviation and Schwerdt...
Topeka businesses unwind at GTP event
Greater Topeka Partnership December Business Unwind is hosted by Vaerus Aviation and Schwerdt...
Business people unwinding at Vaerus Aviation
A release from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that the Federal...
FEMA helps with funeral assistance for families who lost a loved one to COVID
Kansas COVID-19 vaccine
KDHE celebrates 1 year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas