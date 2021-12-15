Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for the shooting of a child almost nearly 8 months after it happened.

The Topeka Police Department says in a release on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Clint William Smith, 23, of Topeka, has been arrested for an April shooting.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, TPD said officers were called to the area of 6th Ave. and SE Chandler St. with reports of a shooting. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

However, police said when the victim arrived at the hospital, they were pronounced dead by a medical professional.

TPD said the victim was identified as a child, therefore their name will not be released.

Smith was arrested for murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon.

