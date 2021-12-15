Topeka City Council approvals during their second to last meeting of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with naming Bill Cochran as the interim City Manager, The Topeka City Council approved multiple ordinances and had a lengthy discussion about TPD and TFD retirement requirements at the second to last meeting of 2021.

The council approved the planning commission’s recommendation to rezone the former Gordmans building at 3245 Southwest Topeka Boulevard. The property was a C-4 commercial property giving it commercial uses for warehouse and storage. Now they can use it for industrial purposes. The council hopes re-purposing it will bring life to the building, so it’s no wasted space.

“We have a few of those around town and it’s still hunting for a user,” said the City’s Planning and Development Director Bill Fiander. “I think that’s the main thing here is that there are more options to use the property so it won’t sit vacant. So we’ll see how that goes.”

9-1-1 Storage currently resides in the space.

The council also approved a new contract with American Medical Response. Their contract was slated to end at the end of the month. Now, they will continue operating their 16 ambulance vehicles around the capital city for another year. The annual revenue for ambulance fees remains at $275 per ambulance. There is a $1,500 franchise application fee for 2022.

A heavily discussed topic is requiring compulsory retirement for the fire and police departments.. It was a non-action item, so no voting on it yet, just discussion amongst the council. A union leader spoke to the council when he was called up saying they agree with the ordinance.

The ordinance states all sworn employees of the fire department, except the chief, must retire when they turn 60. And for the police department, except the chief, they must retire when they turn 67. Some council members argue they could be changed to different roles within the department.

City council also approved the purchase of a property located at SE 30th St. And SE Powell St. For $51,000. They say it’ll be used for a future water tower.

