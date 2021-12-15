Topeka businesses unwind at GTP event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka businesspeople got to get together and unwind after another tough year.

The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted its year-end Business Unwind, an event designed to bring Topeka businesses together. Business owners say it’s a great opportunity not only to network, but to also to see how their fellow businesses run and impact the city.

“It’s neat to get to learn about all of the other businesses in the community,” Vaerus Aviation Owner Brooks Pettit. “What they do, how they employ people, and how they contribute to our local economy.”

“End the year on a good note for everyone, have a good time and move forward with the city,” Greg Schwerdt, owner of Schwerdt Design Group, said. “That’s what we’re about.”

Schwerdt Design Group and Vaerus Aviation co-hosted this month’s get-together.

