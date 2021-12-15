A third of Kansans yearly alcohol consumption is consumed over the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey has discovered that some Kansans drink their yearly alcohol intake during the holidays.

A survey found on Detox.net, displays the yearly alcohol intake that is consumed over the holidays in each state.

The study indicates that the average Kansan consumes 33% of their overall yearly alcohol intake during the holidays, starting on Thanksgiving and ending at the end of the year.

The survey even said that 27% of drinkers said they will drink more this season compared to 2020 while there were COVID restrictions and 1 in 5 people even admitted they are concerned for their well-being once they start drinking so heavily during the holidays.

22% of drinkers said that they are even mentally preparing themselves for the upcoming season of drinking, while 14% plan to abstain from alcohol for a couple weeks leading up to the holidays to prepare themselves physically.

Detox.net says a total of 3,946 respondents participated in the research.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.