SOLD: West Ridge Mall sold for over $6 million at auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Going, going, going, gone - West Ridge Mall has sold at auction for a cool $6 million.

West Ridge Mall sold for over $6 million at auction on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on loopnet.com.

The mall went up for auction on Monday with bids starting at $1.3 million with increments of $25,000 or more accepted. The auction closed at 11:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

The mall was listed on Loopnet as sold by Newmark agents Thomas Dobrowski and Katharine French for a total of $6,025,000. There is no word yet on who the buyer is.

West Ridge was touted as a 52-mile radius mall that serves 222,000 residents. The mall was built in 1988 on nearly 32 acres of land.

