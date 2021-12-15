Advertisement

SOLD: West Ridge Mall sold for over $6 million at auction

FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Going, going, going, gone - West Ridge Mall has sold at auction for a cool $6 million.

West Ridge Mall sold for over $6 million at auction on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on loopnet.com.

The mall went up for auction on Monday with bids starting at $1.3 million with increments of $25,000 or more accepted. The auction closed at 11:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

The mall was listed on Loopnet as sold by Newmark agents Thomas Dobrowski and Katharine French for a total of $6,025,000. There is no word yet on who the buyer is.

West Ridge was touted as a 52-mile radius mall that serves 222,000 residents. The mall was built in 1988 on nearly 32 acres of land.

