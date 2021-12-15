Advertisement

RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting as storm clean up begins

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has entered an Emergency Accident Reporting phase as officers begin to clear accidents following severe weather that ripped through the area.

The Riley County Police Department says because of a high call volume, it has entered an Emergency Accident Reporting Phase.

The Department said residents should not call it immediately if there are no injuries reported, if the accident is not a hit and run or if the accident is not related to a DUI or drugs. It said parties involved should remember to exchange insurance and contact information.

While most accidents may not need to be reported immediately, RCPD said accidents are required by law to be reported within 48 hours.

RCPD said EARP is activated when a high number of accidents are occurring due to weather-related issues.

Storms ripped through the county with winds up to 80 miles per hour.

