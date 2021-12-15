Advertisement

Power outages reported as storms move through NE Kansas

(File) Evergy truck sits in a holding area.
(File) Evergy truck sits in a holding area.(Evergy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power outages have been reported on the Evergy Outage map as severe storms move through Northeast Kansas.

The Evergy Outage Map shows a total of 101,955 customers are without power after storms ripped through the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The map indicates a number of customers in Northeast Kansas have been affected:

  • Shawnee County - 19,000
  • Wabaunsee County - 972
  • Riley County - 540
  • Osage County - 22
  • Pottawatomie County - 2,267
  • Morris County - 705
  • Marshall County - 1,672
  • Lyon County - 3,202
  • Jefferson County - 1,400
  • Jackson County - 320
  • Geary County - 5,531
  • Douglas County - 103
  • Brown County - 418

As of 6 p.m., Evergy indicated 37,000 people in Northeast Kansas have been affected.

To view Evergy’s Outage map, click HERE.

