Power outages reported as storms move through NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power outages have been reported on the Evergy Outage map as severe storms move through Northeast Kansas.

The Evergy Outage Map shows a total of 101,955 customers are without power after storms ripped through the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The map indicates a number of customers in Northeast Kansas have been affected:

Shawnee County - 19,000

Wabaunsee County - 972

Riley County - 540

Osage County - 22

Pottawatomie County - 2,267

Morris County - 705

Marshall County - 1,672

Lyon County - 3,202

Jefferson County - 1,400

Jackson County - 320

Geary County - 5,531

Douglas County - 103

Brown County - 418

As of 6 p.m., Evergy indicated 37,000 people in Northeast Kansas have been affected.

To view Evergy’s Outage map, click HERE.

