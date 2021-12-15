Power outages reported as storms move through NE Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power outages have been reported on the Evergy Outage map as severe storms move through Northeast Kansas.
The Evergy Outage Map shows a total of 101,955 customers are without power after storms ripped through the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The map indicates a number of customers in Northeast Kansas have been affected:
- Shawnee County - 19,000
- Wabaunsee County - 972
- Riley County - 540
- Osage County - 22
- Pottawatomie County - 2,267
- Morris County - 705
- Marshall County - 1,672
- Lyon County - 3,202
- Jefferson County - 1,400
- Jackson County - 320
- Geary County - 5,531
- Douglas County - 103
- Brown County - 418
As of 6 p.m., Evergy indicated 37,000 people in Northeast Kansas have been affected.
