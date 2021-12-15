Advertisement

Osage Co. arrest drunk driver after pursuit

Rogelio Garcia
Rogelio Garcia(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. authorities arrested a drunk driver after a police pursuit.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a driver possibly impaired near Carbondale. The driver, once found, refused to stop for deputies. Deputies chased the driver, eventually deflating the tires on K-31 near Osage City.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Rogelio Garcia, of Omaha, Nebraska. Garcia was arrested and booked for felony flee to elude, battery of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, and multiple traffic infractions.

