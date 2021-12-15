NFL considering change to its COVID protocols, could release update Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As COVID-19 continues to run rampant through NFL teams, the league could release new COVID protocol guidelines as early as Wednesday, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

From Sept. 5 to Nov. 27, the total number of players entering the protocol was 110. More than 70 players have entered COVID protocol in just the last three days.

No team has been more decimated by COVID-19 recently than the Cleveland Browns, who have put 14 players in COVID protocol in the past two days.

With teams reeling from positive tests and close contacts that have shut down many facilities around the league, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported that change could be coming soon.

“Interesting day ahead: The NFL and NFLPA continue to have discussions about potential changes to the COVID-19 protocols, consulting with medical experts, as well,” Rapoport tweeted Wednesday morning. “In the words of John Mara, ‘It seems like it’s never going away.’ Should be some news today.”

Star Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones was put in COVID protocol on Tuesday. If he doesn’t test negative Wednesday, he won’t be eligible to play in Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers, who are one game back of the Chiefs for the AFC West lead.

Under current NFL rules, vaccinated players who test positive must subsequently test negative twice in a timespan separated by at least 24 hours before they are allowed back to the playing field. Unvaccinated players must sit out for 10 days, after which they must test negative twice in a timespan separated by at least 24 hours before being allowed back.

