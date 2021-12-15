Advertisement

Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd., authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting early Wednesday at a south Topeka bar, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. at the 45th Street Bar, located at 4601 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police Lt. Matt Danielson said the victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

