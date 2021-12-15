KDHE recommends COVID-19 vaccinations before holiday travel, gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has recommended residents be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling or gathering with loved ones for the holidays.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has encouraged Kansans to celebrate the holidays safely as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. Whether celebrating with family or friends, it said it is important to know what precautions to take in order to protect each other this holiday season.

“The end of the year is an extremely busy time for us all and it is important that we continue to make our health and safety a priority,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary. “We encourage all Kansans to work together this holiday season and take the necessary steps to keep ourselves and others safe. We wish you a happy and healthy holiday.”

To reduce the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended residents take the following precautions:

Get vaccinated and boosted. The Department said the vaccines remain the best tool to protect each other from the virus as it slows transmission and reduces the chances of new variants emerging.

Get tested. The Department said even those that do not show symptoms could still spread the virus so getting tested before holiday gatherings could protect loved ones from potential infections.

Wear a mask. State guidance recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated.

Take travel precautions. The KDHE recommends Kansans delay holiday travel until they are fully vaccinated, which now includes a booster shot as well. Whether vaccinated or not it is important to know travel recommendations and restrictions before leaving for a trip. Click HERE to visit the CDC's travel page.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, click HERE.

