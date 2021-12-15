Kansas sees new highway projects added to IKE Development Pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $750 million worth of highway projects have been added to Kansas’s IKE Development Pipeline.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to announce the addition of 25 highway modernization and expansion projects to the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. She said the projects total $750 million.

Gov. Kelly said the pipeline announcement clears the way for preliminary engineering work to start on the projects, which are located all over the Sunflower State.

“These projects are in every region of the state – and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our communities,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration is committed to making short- and long-term infrastructure improvements to benefit future generations of Kansans – just as we rely on investments made by previous generations of Kansans.”

The Governor said the release of the list of projects was made along with two other Kansas transportation milestones. She said Kansas transportation will be heavily impacted by the passage of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation. She also said all remaining T-WORKS highway projects have now started the construction process.

Secretary Lorenz said BIL will send about $145 million to Kansas each year for the next five years for highways and bridges. She said input from Kansans would help decide what investments would be most useful for rural and urban communities throughout the state.

“Early next year, we will host workshops with stakeholders to share new opportunities for Kansas and to discuss delivery strategies,” said Secretary Lorenz. “We will not only view it through the lens of what works best for KDOT. I’ve asked staff to watch for opportunities for local governments, too.”

Gov. Kelly said Max Dibble, Philips Co. Commissioner and member of the 2018 Joint Legislative Transportation Vision Task Force, joined her and Secretary Lorenz to make the T-WORKS announcement.

Dibble said with Wednesday’s construction letting, all delayed T-WORKS highway modernization and expansion projects have started construction and fulfilled legislative requirements to allow KDOT to construct new IKE projects.

Gov. Kelly said a four-lane expressway from Dodge City to Cimarron on U.S. 50, intersection improvements, and the addition of three miles of the four-lane expressway on K-68 are the last of the T-WORKS projects.

“Communities that have waited for years can now celebrate knowing that ground will break soon and these projects will be built,” Dibble said. “Projects promised to Kansans 11 years ago are now underway.”

New IKE projects in NE Kansas include:

County Road Description Scope Cost Douglas K-33 Franklin Co. line to U.S. 56 Reconstruct mainline and widen shoulders $5 million Geary I-70 I-70/ Taylor Rd. interchange, west of Junction City New interchange $12 million Dickinson K-15/K-18 From west junction at Zion to east junction at Quality Oil Widen shoulders and improve sight distance $4 million Franklin K-33 I-35 to the Douglas Co. line Reconstruction of highway and widen shoulders $17 million

For a list of new IKE development pipeline projects, click HERE.

