Jackson Co. authorities make two drug arrests in separate incidents

Tiffany Boardin, Kristine Hyatt
Tiffany Boardin, Kristine Hyatt(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. officials made arrested two women in separate drug-related incidents.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Kristina Hyatt, of Holton, was arrested after Jackson Co. deputies found drugs during a search of her home. Hyatt was booked for meth possession.

Sheriff Morse says a White Cloud woman was also arrested for drugs after a traffic stop. Tiffany Boaldin was booked for possessin meth and a hallucogenic drug, and not having insurance.

