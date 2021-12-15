Jackson Co. authorities make two drug arrests in separate incidents

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. officials made arrested two women in separate drug-related incidents.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Kristina Hyatt, of Holton, was arrested after Jackson Co. deputies found drugs during a search of her home. Hyatt was booked for meth possession.

Sheriff Morse says a White Cloud woman was also arrested for drugs after a traffic stop. Tiffany Boaldin was booked for possessin meth and a hallucogenic drug, and not having insurance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.