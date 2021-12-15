I-70 closes west of Russell as high winds cause multiple semi crashes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to stay weather aware on Wednesday as high winds and low visibility have caused multiple crashes and closures in the western part of the state, with more expected throughout the afternoon.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has closed various major roadways in western Kansas, including Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Russell, Kan. It said the closures are due to low visibility from blowing dust and crashes that have blocked roadways.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers were actively working at least four semi roll-over crashes due to the high winds in the north-central part of the state.

As of 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, KDOT said road closures include:

Northwest Kansas I-70 in both directions from the Colorado state line to Russell. All state routes in Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas and Wallace.

Southwest Kansas KHP has closed U.S. 54 at mile marker 33 about three miles east of Plains in Meade Co. due to low visibility. All highways out of Ulysses have been closed due to blowing dirt, including U.S. 160 and K-27 in both directions. K-25 has been closed at milepost 38 in Grant Co. from the Stevens Co. line north to Ulysses due to a crash. K-25 has been closed in the City of Lakin due to debris on the highway. U.S. 83 has been closed about seven miles south of Garden City due to a downed power line. K-96 has been closed from the Colorado state line to K-27 at Tribune. U.S. 50 from K-27 to K-25 has been closed.



A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of NE Kansas until 8 p.m.

KDOT said more closures would more than likely continue throughout the afternoon. For up-to-date information about state road closures and conditions, click HERE.

