High winds rip roof off Caldwell Grade School

Classes were canceled Wednesday after a straight line winds ripped the roof off the Caldwell Grade School.(Kathie Henton)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds ripped the roof off the Caldwell Grade School Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Allen Jamison said the roof landed in between the elementary gym and the secondary school, and now, it’s now leaning on a wall. He said the other half of the roof landed on the high school gym roof.

The district is waiting for insurance to come out before they do any damage clean-up.

They were already out of school on Friday for Christmas break. Now, classes have been canceled for Thursday too.

