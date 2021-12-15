Gov. Kelly sends non-essential state employees in Shawnee Co. home due to severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inclement weather rolls toward Shawnee Co., Gov. Kelly sends non-essential employees home.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says due to safety concerns about the high winds plaguing the state on Wednesday, she has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee Co. from 3 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 15, which has sent non-essential state employees home.

Gov. Kelly said the declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under her jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee Co. She said those employees who work remotely should continue to do so.

The Governor said the declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch nor the Legislative Branch of Government. She said designated representatives will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.

Gov. Kelly said appointing authorities in offices outside of Shawnee Co. have the option to declare Inclement Weather for those counties as well.

