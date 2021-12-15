Advertisement

Fort Riley 6th grader headed to U.S. Paralympics Swimming Championship

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley Middle School student is headed to Greensboro, North Carolina to participate in the 2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship.

Sixth grader, Kenley Teller, was born with popliteal pterygium syndrome, a rare condition that affects the face and limbs. She will be participating in the US Paralympic Swimming Championship for the second time.

Kenley is making history, again, as the youngest swimmer to compete in the competition, but she’s not letting her youth stand in her way.

“We’re honestly not surprised, with all the challenges and obstacles that Kenley’s been able to overcome, we’re usually not too surprised when she does outstanding things.” U.S. Army, 79th Explosive Ordnance Battalion Commander, and Kenley’s father, LTC Aaron Teller says.

“It’s inspiring, it’s not really intimidating, cause they’re just older.” Fort Riley Middle School 6th grader and US Paralympic Swimmer, Kenley Teller says.

Kenley has a great support system at home, in the community and at school, where they made her a banner with messages before she heads to competition.

“I thought it was really cool, because like a lot of my classmates, and even people not in my class, just people in general have signed it and I think that’s really cool.” Kenley says.

“I think we’re just really grateful, you know we have a really great support network here on Fort Riley, and all our friends we’ve made, you know, at all our duty stations as we’ve lived the army life.” Aaron says.

Kenley will compete in the breaststroke, backstroke, and freestyle events over the weekend and has set a goal for herself at the competition.

“I’m really excited, so last time we went it was like two years ago so now I’m a little bit old and I’m just trying to beat my own time this time.” Kenley says.

Kenley will travel to Greensboro with her dad tomorrow, and her mom and sister will join them on Thursday to support her at the competition. You can find a link to results of the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championship here.

