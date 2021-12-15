Advertisement

Firefighter seriously injured in Sunday fire expected to make full recovery

FILE - A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in...
FILE - A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on Sunday, December 12, 2021.(Jesse Dains)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The identity of a firefighter seriously injured in the Merchant St. fire in Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 12, has been released.

KVOE reports Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor said Tharon Mott, a firefighter with District 2 Allen-Admire, was taken to Newman Regional Health after he was seriously injured in the fire at a vacant apartment complex.

Mott was then transferred to Stormont Vail in Topeka and reports on his condition have not yet been released.

The second firefighter injured was also taken to Newman Regional and was treated and quickly released. That firefighter’s name and department have not been released.

A GoFundMe setup for Mott indicates he is expected to make a full recovery but will miss 8 weeks of work.

Emporia Fire said on Tuesday that the fire was being investigated as arson.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Clint Smith
Topeka man arrested for April shooting of a child
Two young females were injured after a car they were in left 53rd St, went down a steep...
Two people injured after car flips down steep embankment
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday at the 45th Street bar at 4601 S.W....
Man suffers critical injuries early Wednesday in south Topeka bar shooting
FILE
Ft. Riley man arrested for Sunday shooting at Tate’s Bar

Latest News

FILE - Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
SOLD: West Ridge Mall sold for over $6 million at auction
A 5-year-old girl was injured in a Wednesday morning crash in the 2000 block of N.E. Florence...
Girl, 5, taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in northeast Topeka
Man critically injured in Wednesday morning shooting at south Topeka bar
FILE
AVOID THE AREA: RCPD asks residents to steer clear of area of Bluemont Ave.