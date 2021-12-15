Firefighter seriously injured in Sunday fire expected to make full recovery

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The identity of a firefighter seriously injured in the Merchant St. fire in Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 12, has been released.

KVOE reports Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor said Tharon Mott, a firefighter with District 2 Allen-Admire, was taken to Newman Regional Health after he was seriously injured in the fire at a vacant apartment complex.

Mott was then transferred to Stormont Vail in Topeka and reports on his condition have not yet been released.

The second firefighter injured was also taken to Newman Regional and was treated and quickly released. That firefighter’s name and department have not been released.

A GoFundMe setup for Mott indicates he is expected to make a full recovery but will miss 8 weeks of work.

Emporia Fire said on Tuesday that the fire was being investigated as arson.

