ESU’s Tray Buchanan finds home after long journey

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tray Buchanan’s worked hard to get here.

“Trey is a walking bucket,” Craig Doty, Emporia State men’s basketball coach, said. “He can score with the best in the world.”

His journey is a long road.

“Mentally it does get draining to a point,” Tray Buchanan, Emporia State guard, said. “But I’m willing to risk all that for my career.”

The first stop in Tray’s basketball odyssey was at North Dakota. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the right fit.

“I was just in a bad spot out there because I felt like I was just doing all the right things,” Buchanan said. “But, it’s just how life goes. Sometimes it doesn’t go in your direction.”

Next, a year at Des Moines Area Community College.

“It just changed something within me and I think it did for the better.” Buchanan said.

The electric guard transferred to South Dakota State. And two years later, Tray was once again looking for a new home.

“It definitely build character like going to that many schools,” Buchanan said. “Just being able to work through the good and the bad it builds character. I’m thankful for all of it.”

The Hornets were ready to welcome Buchanan.

“I came with my parents,” Buchanan said. “Doty when he called us in his office and showed us basically the blueprint he had for us. I think we were sold there.”

“He wants to continue playing basketball after college,” Doty said. “We think that he’s showcasing that ability on a day to day basis, not only the ability to score, which he’s elite at, but also the ability to run a basketball team.”

Tray’s found the right spot. Through 10 games, he’s the leading scorer in Division-II basketball.

“Trey Buchanan is much more than just a basketball player,” Doty said. “He’s a family man.”

“I’ve got two sons,” Buchanan said. “They’re always in the back of my head. It don’t even gotta be basketball related, just anything I got going on.”

He’s home with ESU.

“We got wins coming” Buchanan said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.