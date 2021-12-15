Zero-visibility, blowing dust as severe winds move into Kansas

(KWCH) - Noon update: Due to the hazardous weather conditions, Garden City officers are not responding to non-emergency calls at this time. will only respond to crimes-in-progress or emergency situations. There are reports of traffic hazards and downed power lines in Garden City, where an 84 mph wind gust was reported.

11:40 a.m. Update: An 83 mph hour wind gust has now been recorded in Leoti, Kan. in Wichita County.

Blowing dust is also hampering visibility along I-70 in northwest Kansas. The KanDrive.org cameras in Kanorado and Goodland show near-zero visibility. A semi has also been blown over in Sherman County.

Heads up! Wall of dust moving east from 13 miles S of Sharon Springs at the Wallace/Greeley county line. Image: Off-duty NWS Employee Posted by US National Weather Service Goodland Kansas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Ahead of Wednesday’s high wind warning several schools in western Kansas decided to cancel classes or go remote as a safety precaution. Wednesday morning, USD 266 Sylvan-Lucas Unified Schools announced it was dismissing classes and after-school activities due to the wind.

Due to weather conditions this afternoon Sylvan Unified Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. today. Buses will run at 1 p.m. No after school activities today. Posted by Sylvan-Lucas Unified Schools on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

For a check of all school closings, visit https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/

ROAD CLOSURES

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed US 54 between the Meade County and Seward County lines and KS 23 in Meade County due to low visibility caused by blowing dirt. You can find a live look at the storm as it blows through the state by tracking it on the KanDrive.org traffic cameras.

COMING FROM COLORADO

Less than an hour ago, a gust of up to 107 miles per hour was recorded in Lamar, Colorado.

Colorado resident David Roche captured a video of what he called an “apocalyptic winter storm swallowing Boulder this morning!”

An apocalyptic winter storm front swallowing Boulder this morning!



In 90 seconds, it went from calm and warm to a wall of wind stronger than anything I have experienced 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0YU8Mq6taV — David Roche (@MountainRoche) December 15, 2021

The National Weather Service in Goodland said a 107 mph wind gust was observed in Lamar, Colorado, Wednesday morning.

The NWS said at 9:01 a.m. MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 18 miles northwest of Cheyenne Wells to 9 miles southeast of Brandon to 6 miles southwest of Walsh, moving east at 75 mph. Near-zero visibility with damaging winds in excess of 85 mph continues to be the main concern.

In Kansas, gusts are expected to reach 65-70 mph with sustained winds of 40-45 mph. Due to the dangerous winds, Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day has been issued for most of the state.

This morning's weather update from Chip. Colorado has already logged a 100 mph wind gust behind the dryline. Posted by Kansas Forest Service on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

