Bill Cochran named as interim Topeka City Manager

The former police chief became Brent Trout's Chief of Staff in February.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran will take over the City Manager role as the city looks for a permanent replacement for Brent Trout.

The Topeka City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night approving Cochran to serve as the interim city manager. He will begin his duties December 31. Cochran currently serves as the city’s Chief of Staff.

Current City Manager Brent Trout announced his resignation in November, and is serving until the end of the year.

