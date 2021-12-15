Advertisement

AVOID THE AREA: RCPD asks residents to steer clear of area of Bluemont Ave.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has asked residents to avoid an area of Bluemont Ave. as it works with a person in crisis.

The Riley County Police Department said in a tweet that residents should use alternate routes in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Bluemont Ave. late Wednesday morning, Dec. 15.

RCPD said officers are working to clear the area with a person in crisis and there is a heavy police presence.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

