Another earthquake hits Saline County Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest of several recent earthquakes in north-central Kansas struck Saline County early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 4.0-magnitude earthquake just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Gypsum, the site of a 4.3 quake last week. It’s the third major earthquake in or near Gypsum since Dec. 8 among many in the area in a week, according the USGS. Another earthquake, registering at 2.5 magnitude, hit Saline County on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.