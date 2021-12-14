Youth psychiatric hospital to open in western Kansas after stakeholders find community need

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - After stakeholders in western Kansas found a youth psychiatric hospital to be a need for the community, one is set to open in Hays and begin admissions in 2023.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 14, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services reached a contract agreement with KVC Hospitals to open a modern acute psychiatric hospital in Hays. She said the new hospital will meet the needs of kids in western Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said the contract is effective July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2027, and specifies admissions will start in 2023 at a licensed 14-bed treatment center for kids up to the age of 18. She said admissions will also include up to 10 no-eject no-reject State Institutional Alternative beds for patients from the Larned State Hospital catchment area.

“My administration is committed to protecting our vulnerable children, and ensuring they have access to the services they need to keep them safe, healthy, and on a path to be successful,” Governor Kelly said. “This facility will provide critical mental health services in an under-served region of our state – and it will go a long way in our efforts to keep our kids safe. My administration is committed to making continued improvements like these for all Kansans kids.”

According to the Kansas Governor, KVC provided inpatient youth psychiatric hospitalization services in the Hays area for nearly a decade after the closure of the children’s hospital on the LSH campus. During that time, she said KVC served thousands of Kansas children and families.

Gov. Kelly said the inpatient acute treatment will include the following:

Full medical, clinical and nursing assessment within the first 24 hours of admission

Intensive psychiatric care and medication management

Individual, family and group therapy sessions

Case coordination

24/7 Support and supervision from KVC’s skilled nursing staff

Innovative treatment and education to teach youth about their brains and how to regulate their emotions

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our services to Hays and surrounding areas so that we can touch the lives of more children when they need it most,” said Bobby Eklofe, President of KVC Hospitals. “As we continue to see increasing numbers of youth in crisis with more severe symptoms, these services are needed in Hays now more than ever before.”

Gov. Kelly said KDADS led an effort supported by the United Methodist Health Ministry Funda nd Wichita State University Community Engagement Institute to convene stakeholders in western Kansas to spot communities ale to house acute psychiatric hospitalization services, as well as strategies to sustain adequate staffing.

“This announcement comes at a time of critical consequence surrounding the issue of children’s psychiatric services,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “This expansion will help reduce wait times and make access to care for children in crisis more easily and readily available.”

In a series of four meetings with stakeholders held in 2020, Gov. Kelly said 84 stakeholders participated in the conversation from organizations like community mental health centers, health departments, law enforcement organizations, hospitals, community service organizations, schools and more. She said Hays was voted as the best community for the sustainability and success of a facility of this grade.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.