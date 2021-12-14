Advertisement

Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas

The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.(Drexler Family/KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s the last place a Kansas woman would expect to deliver her new baby.

Beau and Michelle Drexler’s baby boy, Miles, wasn’t due for three more weeks when Michelle started having mild contractions on Dec. 4. The plan was to head straight to the Rooks County Hospital in Plainville in a family friend’s pickup.

Within minutes of leaving her house in Ellis, Michelle’s water broke while on I-70. Aminda Brunner, who was driving, pulled over and called 911, but Baby Miles was determined to be born. On I-70, just east of the Exit 153 sign heading east towards Hays, is where he would come into this world.

As for dad? He thought he was being pranked.

“My sister and I both were like, they’re playing a YouTube video or something in the background because it was silent for a little bit other than a little bit of crying in the background. And then when Aminda got on and the panic in her voice, it was like, ‘Oh no! We gotta go.’” Recalls Beau.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever imagined,” said Aminda. “You know delivering my best friend’s baby, let alone on I-70 in my truck.”

Miles’ grandmother, Lori Graham, said she still can’t believe it.

“When you think back of it, you just, it just, in disbelief that your grandbaby was born on the side of the interstate,” she said.

The family says after Michelle and Miles are both healthy and doing well.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol holds memorial service for Sen. Bob Dole
A WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye
WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye at memorial service
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in...
Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to Bob Dole one last time at the Kansas Statehouse
Hundreds awaited the arrival of Sen. Dole’s casket at the statehouse
Remembering Bob Dole
Remembering Bob Dole: Compilation of coverage as nation honors ‘Kansas’ favorite son’