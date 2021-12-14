Two Topekans behind bars after police find pounds of marijuana, thousands in suspected drug money

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested on Friday after Council Grove police found multiple pounds of marijuana, hallucinogenic drugs and thousands of dollars in suspected drug money during a traffic stop.

Just before 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, the Council Grove Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Main St.

After a probable cause search of the vehicle, Police said Michael Fernandez and Enich Gillis, both of Topeka, were arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic drug with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CGPD said multiple pounds of marijuana and several thousand dollars in suspected drug money were also seized from the vehicle during the stop.

Fernandez and Gillis were both booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

