Tuesday forecast: Mild and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite more cloud cover today compared to yesterday, it will be warmer as the low level moisture (or humidity) increases through the day.

With the increase in humidity today combined with cloud cover and winds staying breezy overnight this will set-up a very warm night with lows only dropping in the mid 50s and likely increasing after midnight with many spots near 60° by sunrise.

A lot is going to be taking place tomorrow from strong winds (gusts 55-70 mph), extreme fire danger threat, record warmth, AND the potential for isolated storms that could be severe. The timing of the fronts will determine when and where storms will develop and how quickly the winds shift from south to the northwest. Any storms that do develop will be moving fast so you will need to be aware of the potential especially from 4pm-9pm and act fast if a warning is issued. While wind remains the main concern a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Again this is all circumstantial with the highest threat in Missouri but this just means you need to check back tomorrow for updates.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 60s (cloud cover will determine if highs remain in the low-mid 60s or get up in the mid-upper 60s). Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms after 4pm. Highs in the 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusts 55-70 mph.

The threat for any storms does continue through 9pm before it pushes east of the WIBW viewing area. With the high wind warning expiring at 9pm, winds will also start to diminish with gusts up to 35-40 mph through midnight, up to 30 mph gusts after midnight.

This will set-up winds only around 10 mph both Thursday and Friday with more sun than what we’ll have today and tomorrow. Highs though will only make it up in the upper 40s to mid 50s both days (still above average for this time of year).

A reinforcing cold front pushes through Friday night leading to morning temperatures Saturday in the low-mid 20s and highs for many stuck in the 30s despite mostly sunny skies. Uncertainty on how cold it will get Saturday night which would make a difference on how warm it will get Sunday but it will be mostly sunny.

There is a low chance for precipitation Monday afternoon/evening but as of now will keep the forecast dry due to low confidence.

Taking Action:

Windy Wednesday: NO Outdoor Burning, Limit driving due to the strong winds especially if you have a high profile vehicle, be prepared for power outages

Stay weather aware with a risk for storms that may develop between 4pm-9pm. While wind will remain the primary threat, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. As of now the highest risk for severe weather will be in Missouri but the outlook is subject to change based on the timing of the fronts.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.