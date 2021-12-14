Topeka opens applications for new Ernie Mosher Fellowship Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is accepting applications for its newest fellowship, which promises real-life city management experience.

The City of Topeka says it has started to accept applications for its new fellowship opportunity named after Ernest A. (Ernie) Mosher, who was instrumental in legislation allowing Kansas cities to govern under Home Rule.

The City said Home Rule allows cities in Kansas to pass legislation in areas the state has not legislated.

According to the City, the fellowship is a one-year program that offers the chance to gain real-life City management experience. This is a full-time paid position with the City of Topeka.

The City said the fellowship is housed in the Finance Department where fellows will gain experience in budgeting, performance management and strategic planning. It said fellows will get unfiltered access to each City Department and have the chance to work on projects that interest them citywide.

When the fellowship has been completed, the City said it will work with fellows to place them in a permanent position that meets their interests and goals for their public service career.

The first fellowship will start June 1, 2022, and will end on May 31. The City said the fellowship has an annual salary of $43,000.

To apply for the fellowship, email resumes and cover letters to budget@topeka.org.

