Advertisement

Topeka opens applications for new Ernie Mosher Fellowship Program

FILE - Topeka City Hall
FILE - Topeka City Hall(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is accepting applications for its newest fellowship, which promises real-life city management experience.

The City of Topeka says it has started to accept applications for its new fellowship opportunity named after Ernest A. (Ernie) Mosher, who was instrumental in legislation allowing Kansas cities to govern under Home Rule.

The City said Home Rule allows cities in Kansas to pass legislation in areas the state has not legislated.

According to the City, the fellowship is a one-year program that offers the chance to gain real-life City management experience. This is a full-time paid position with the City of Topeka.

The City said the fellowship is housed in the Finance Department where fellows will gain experience in budgeting, performance management and strategic planning. It said fellows will get unfiltered access to each City Department and have the chance to work on projects that interest them citywide.

When the fellowship has been completed, the City said it will work with fellows to place them in a permanent position that meets their interests and goals for their public service career.

The first fellowship will start June 1, 2022, and will end on May 31. The City said the fellowship has an annual salary of $43,000.

To apply for the fellowship, email resumes and cover letters to budget@topeka.org.

For more information about the fellowship, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

FILE
KCC, Evergy reach agreement on new electric vehicle programs
Topeka dealership under new ownership, name
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Centene Corp. to repay $27.6 million, change business practices after Kansas investigation
Topeka Festival Singers filled the rotunda of the state capitol Tuesday afternoon with...
Christmas carols spread throughout the state capitol