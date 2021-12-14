Topeka dealership under new ownership, name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka car dealership is under new ownership, and a new name.

Ed Bozarth of Topeka, located at 37th and Topeka Blvd., has been sold to Cable Dahmer. According to the dealership’s website, Ed Bozarth has a total of five locations across the country, including three in Colorado and one in Las Vegas.

The sale was confirmed early in November, and has been awaiting finalization. The dealership said it plans to retain its current staff.

Cable Dahmer is an auto dealer based out of the Kansas City-area, with several locations in Kansas City and Independence.

