Advertisement

Topeka dealership under new ownership, name

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka car dealership is under new ownership, and a new name.

Ed Bozarth of Topeka, located at 37th and Topeka Blvd., has been sold to Cable Dahmer. According to the dealership’s website, Ed Bozarth has a total of five locations across the country, including three in Colorado and one in Las Vegas.

The sale was confirmed early in November, and has been awaiting finalization. The dealership said it plans to retain its current staff.

Cable Dahmer is an auto dealer based out of the Kansas City-area, with several locations in Kansas City and Independence.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

13 News at Six
Cole Lindgren, 24, was arrested for an intentionally set fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14 , 2021.
One arrested after Tuesday morning fire in central Topeka
FILE
Ft. Riley man arrested for Sunday shooting at Tate’s Bar
FILE
KCC, Evergy reach agreement on new electric vehicle programs