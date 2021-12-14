Advertisement

Some states have called in the National Guard to help staff nursing homes amid shortage

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nursing home staffing shortages are getting so bad in parts of the country that some states are having to rely on the military for help.

According to a release from the American Health Care Association, nursing homes across the country are down 234,000 jobs since the pandemic began and some states, such as Minnesota and New York, are sending in the National Guard to help address the shortage.

Mark Parkinson, President, and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), explains in a news release why there is such a shortage.

“Chronic Medicaid underfunding, combined with the billions of dollars providers have spent to fight the pandemic, have left long-term care providers struggling to compete for qualified staff,” said Parkinson.

He also responded to this current shortage crisis with a call on lawmakers to provide some assistance.

“We desperately need the help of policymakers to attract and retain more caregivers, so that our nation’s most vulnerable have access to the long-term care they need.”

The report from AHCA also says other health care fields experiencing similar staffing shortages include hospitals and home health.

The full report is titled “BLS November Jobs Report Nursing Homes” on AHCA’s website.

