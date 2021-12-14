66,000+ funerals paid for under FEMA COVID program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A release from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) states that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has covered the funeral costs for more than 66,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 since the program began.

According to AARP, the program started accepting applications in April of this year and, by the end of June, the agency has granted assistance to 66,800 applicants with more than $447 million granted in funeral assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people,” Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said in a statement. “Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm out commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate.”

At the moment, the funeral assistance program is still available to anyone looking for help.

AARP said the maximum amount of relief an applicant can receive is $9,000, and can be used for the funeral services, transportation, interment or cremation expenses, and more.

Those who are eligible for assistance must meet the following criteria:

The applicant must either be a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national or a qualified alien who incurred the funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. (It is not required to indicate the deceased victim was a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national or qualified alien.)

Must indicate the death happened in U.S. (which includes U.S. territories and the District of Colombia)

Show a death certificate with COVID-19 as the cause of death.

However, on June 29, 2021, FEMA said that if a death occurred between Jan. 20 and May 16 of 2020 and the death certificate does not say the cause of death was COVID-19, applicants are allowed to provide an additional letter or statement from the death certificate’s certified medical examiner, coroner, or official that can state the cause of death was COVID-19.

It must be submitted along with the death certificate and the cause of death stated on the death certificate must be connected with Coronavirus.

Applicants also have the option to contact the person who certified the death and request a death certificate amendment to correct the certificate if the cause of death was COVID.

FEMA’s website, under frequently asked questions, states that an individual or entity that cannot apply for assistance includes:

States, tribes, territories, businesses, organizations, and any other entities

A minor applying on behalf of an adult who is not a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien (Although, a minor child who is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national of qualified alien, can apply for funding if they have documentation that indicates they directly incurred funeral expenses for a death related to COVID.)

Or anyone who is a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands

Temporary tourist visa holders

Foreign students

Temporary work visa holders

If anyone wants to apply, the toll-free number is 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585), between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone who is eligible has the option to receive the funding by mail or through direct deposit.

