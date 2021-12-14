Sen. Moran introduces bill to increase transparency for VA health records

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran has introduced legislation to increase transparency in VA health records electronic storage after three reports were released this year that concerned legislators.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) have introduced legislation to increase transparency in the Department of Veterans Affairs Electronic Health Record Modernization program.

During the summer of 2021, Moran said the VA Office of Inspector General released three reports which raised concerns about the deployment of the EHRM program. He said two of the reports cited cost estimates and reporting issues.

“The VA, and consequently our nation, has invested a great deal of time and money into the VA Electronic Health Record Modernization program,” said Sen. Moran. “The potential benefits of this program are tremendous, but we have to get it right. This legislation ensures the VA is providing the proper transparency throughout the EHRM implementation to better allow this committee to conduct oversight during the deployment process to ensure veterans receive the care they deserve and hold the VA accountable for taxpayer dollars.”

Moran said the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act would hold the department accountable and increase transparency through periodic cost, performance metrics and outcome reporting requirements.

“As Chairman, I remain laser-focused on making sure the VA electronic health record project delivers real value to Department medical staff and the veterans they serve,” said Sen. Tester. “This commonsense bill is part of our ongoing push to increase accountability and transparency of this new program, and I thank Ranking Member Moran for working with me to ensure we hit the mark on behalf of veterans and taxpayers.”

Sens. John Boozman R-Ark.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), along with Mike Braun (R-Ind.), co-sponsored the legislation.

Moran said U.S. Representatives Mark Takano (D-CA), Mike Bost (R-IL) and Frank Mrvan (D-IN) introduced companion legislation in the House, which passed the full chamber in November.

To read the full text of H.R. 4591, the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021, click HERE.

