Sen. Marshall says legislation would prevent 27 airmen from dishonorable discharges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 27 servicemembers discharged from the U.S. Air Force due to not getting the COVID-19 vaccine are protected from dishonorable discharges according to legislation Sen. Roger Marshall says was included in the NDAA.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Air Force discharged 27 men and women from the service for choosing to not get vaccinated against COVID-19. He said the discharges come after his amendment to prevent the dishonorable discharge of service members for not getting the vaccine was included in the final text of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Sen. Marshall said his amendment is retroactive, so if any of the 27 servicemembers did receive a dishonorable discharge, that would be dropped.

“As a former army doctor, I support the vaccine, but I also support those who are defending our freedoms and have carefully weighed their decision on whether to receive the COVID vaccine,” said Senator Marshall. “Simply put, these servicemen and women do not deserve a dishonorable discharge for choosing against the vaccine – a dishonorable discharge treats our heroes as felons and our American heroes deserve better. I look forward to the NDAA being brought to a vote in the Senate which includes my amendment to provide these servicemembers with retroactive protection if they were dishonorably discharged.”

The Air Force said over 1,000 airmen have chosen to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 4,700 have sought a religious exemption.

Marshall said he introduced the COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act on the heels of President Joe Biden’s mandate for millions to get vaccinated and the Department of Defense’s issuance of guidance which stated servicemembers who do not get vaccinated will face “administrative or non-judicial punishment [under UCMJ] – to include relief of duties or discharge.”

Those who are dishonorably discharged from the military lose the following rights and benefits:

Ownership of any sort of firearm or ammunition

Access to the GI Bill for further education

VA home loans

VA medical benefits

Military Funeral Honors

Re-enlistment in another military branch.

